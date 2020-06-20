Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) President Muhammad Aamir Jan and the entire Punjab Olympic family is deeply grieved on the passing away of Ch Muhammad Saddiq, bother-in-law of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mahmood. The PbOA officials expressed their profound grief to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty, in his Infinite mercy, shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.