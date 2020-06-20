Share:

The adoption of a resolution backed by the EU big three (France, Germany and the United Kingdom), by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board demanding that Iran allow IAEA inspectors access to its nuclear facilities is an irresponsible step, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said Friday.

"The resolution of the board of governors is a step completely devoid of anything constructive, as Iran has the highest possible level of cooperation with the IAEA ... these countries [EU big three] appear unable to fulfill their obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and they are trying to avoid the obligations by undertaking moves such as this," he said.

Mousavi noted that demands for access to nuclear facilities made by countries which, according to the minister, are propped up by the United States, are an attempt to manufacture a crisis in Iran-IAEA relations. Mousavi cautioned the organization against falling prey to what he called US and Israeli inspired moves.

The resolution was adopted earlier in the day, in a 25-2 vote, with seven abstentions. According to the document, agency inspectors should be granted access to two nuclear facilities in which unregistered activity is said to be taking place. Russia and China were among those who opposed the resolution, while Iran stated that it rejects the document, as it is based on what Tehran considers to be false assumptions. This is the first adoption of a formal resolution on Iran by the IAEA since September 2012.

Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, the US, and the European Union in 2015. According to the terms of the agreement, Iran would scale back its nuclear program and cut uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. The Trump administration pulled out of the deal in 2018 and promptly levied punitive sanctions on Tehran. Iran retaliated by reducing compliance with the deal in several steps. The "fifth and final" step was taken early this year as Iran removed restrictions placed on the number of centrifuges installed its uranium enrichment sites in Natanz and Fordow.

Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif Urges E3 to 'State Publicly What They Admit Privately'

The Foreign Minister of Iran, Javad Zarif, tweeted that the E3 has failed to fulfill their duties under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) treaty and must "stop public face-saving" and "muster the courage to state publicly what they admit privately". Zarif stated that "behind the facade", the E3 - the UK, France and Germany - are "accessories to Trump and Netanyahu" and are in no position to "counsel" Iran.

His statement continues the criticism of the so-called European Three (E3), comprising the above-mentioned states, for the group's failure to confront US sanctions imposed on the Tehran, as the JCPOA is at risk following the withdrawal of the US by the Trump administration and its reimposing of sanctions against Iran.

The INSTEX trade mechanism, introduced by the E3 to evade penalties, has seen limited implementation and according to Iran is "not enough".

E3 must stop public face-saving & muster the courage to state publicly what they admit privately: their failure to fulfill even own JCPOA duties due to total impotence in resisting US bullying

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 19, 2020

Zarif tweeted his comments shortly after remarks on the possibility of an "agreeable" solution to inspections of Iran's nuclear sites amid constant calls from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tehran to provide access to the sites and allegations that Iran is violating the restrictions under the deal.

​On Friday, the IAEA released a resolution again calling on Iran to provide "prompt access" to its two nuclear facilities "specified by the Agency" but drawing "regret" from the Islamic republic. Tehran has repeatedly insisted that no reason for inspection has been provided by the IAEA, and denounced the demand as "neither authentic nor related to the open-source".

Responding to Friday's resolution, Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organisations in Vienna, Kazem Gharib Abadi, expressed "deep regret" that it was presented by the E3, and criticized the group for failing to take "any concrete practical step in the implementation of their obligations under the JCPOA".

Tehran's dissatisfaction with the E3's reluctance to take action came amid a statement released by the E3 on Friday. The UK, France and Germany formally opposed the US intention to reinstate UN sanctions, only noting that the decision was "incompatible with our current efforts to preserve the JCPOA", but not providing any related plans for action.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of the JPCOA, accusing Tehran of breaching the treaty, ignoring condemnation from the other signatories and notification from the IAEA that no violations had been recorded. Trump's move followed his adviser's wave of criticism of the deal, characterizing without explanation as "the worst deal ever" and goign so far as to suggest that the historic nuclear treaty was a move aimed simply at scrapping his 2016 presidential campaign.

One year after the Trump administration's exit from the JCPOA, Iran, while sticking to its promise that no nuclear weapon was being developed, began scrapping core commitments under the deal, while urging the E3 to take actions to preserve the deal.

Despite the withdrawal by the White House, the sanctions targeting the country's vital economic sectors and an insufficient INSTEX trade mechanism suggested by the E3, Tehran said that it was prepared to revive negotiations on its nuclear program if Washington can return to the negotiating table while scrapping the sanctions.

