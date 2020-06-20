Share:

Karachi - Four persons, including two Rangers personnel, were killed and eleven others got seriously injured in three separate blast incidents took place in Ghotki, Karachi and Larkana.

According to the details provided by police sources, a powerful blast took place near a security forces’ vehicle in Sindh’s Ghotki on early Friday morning killing two Ranger personnel and a passerby.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers reached the site shortly after the blast and cordoned off the area. According to police, it occurred near a Rangers vehicle.

The deceased included two Rangers personnel, Zahoor Ahmed and Fayyaz Ahmed, and a passerby, Ghulam Mustafa. Rescue workers shifted the wounded to hospitals, police officials said.

According to DSP Hafiz Qadir, Rangers personnel were buying meat in the market when a big blast took place and three persons were killed on the spot.

He said that the dead bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Ghotki. The officials said that the bomb was planted near a meat shop in the market. Police have collected evidences and started further investigation, private news channels reported.

Meanwhile, A hand grenade attack near an Ehsaas Programme centre in Karachi killed one and wounded six on Friday, according to the Superintendent of Police Central Aslam Rao.

According to the police sources, the incident occurred at a college in Liaquatabad No 10, where under the Ehsaas programme cash was being distributed among the needy. According to SSP Liaquatabad, in the hand grenade attack, a Rangers officer was also wounded.

The attack caused damage to a Rangers’ vehicle parked nearby, said the policeman, adding that those wounded in the attack included people who had gathered to receive cash.

Police said that early today, unknown men threw a hand grenade at the gate of the college from a flyover and fled from the site.

After the incident, a heavy contingent of Rangers and police reached the area. Officials are investigating the incident. After the incident, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that those who attacked the cash programme centre ‘will not be forgiven’.

He asked the law enforcement agencies to arrest those behind the attack.

IN another incident, unknown men threw a cracker at Rangers check post located opposite Chandka Medical College on Friday, however, no casualty occurred.

On hearing the news, police reached the spot, collected evidence and started a probe. the police said that no damage had been reported and further investigation would be initiated after collecting CCTV footage.

While strongly condemning three separate attacks in Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana targeting Rangers personnel and Ehsaas Cash Distribution point, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday sought report from the authorities concerned on the incidents.

According to a press release issued by the PM Office media wing, Imran Khan also prayed for peace of the Rangers personnel and civilians martyred in the incidents and for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss.