Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has taken the leading pharmacies in the capital and pharmaceutical companies into confidence over availability of medicine and medical equipment at the stores. Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) held a meeting with leading pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, oxygen supply companies, representatives of Drug Regularity Authority Pakistan (DRAP) and the District Health Office for checking arrangements to ensure supplies of oxygen, medical equipment and medicines to the consumers and patients in Islamabad. Deputy Commissioner ICT and Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) were also present in the meeting. Deputy Commissioner ICT also briefed the chair about the current situation in Islamabad and appraised him about the steps taken by District Administration, ICT in this regard so far.

Emphasis was laid on ensuring availability as well as maintenance of prices of medicines as well as medical equipment. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad along with DHO and DRAP will coordinate and ensure implementation of these decisions, the meeting decided, said the officials.