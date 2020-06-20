Share:

rawalpindi - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab ShohaibDastagir has inaugurated as many as nine projects of Rawalpindi police here on Friday, informed a police spokesman. The provincial police chief inaugurated the projects online. Additional IG Welfare and Finance Punjab Tariq MasoodYasin, Additional IG Operations Punjab InamGhani, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi SohailHabib Tajik, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar were present on the occasion. RPO and CPO briefed the IGP Punjab on different projects being inaugurated. IGP Punjab expressed his delight on the inauguration of first Transgender Reporting and KhidmatMarkaz in Rawalpindi. While inaugurating Inspector Raja Muhammad SaqlainShaheed Gate of ASP Salman Ayaz Khan Shaheed Police Lines Rawalpindi, IGP Punjab said that Inspector Raja Muhammad SaqlainShaheed was a brave officer who laid his life for the nation. The IGP added that his sacrifice is unmatchable. Inaugurating 24/7 helpline of Rawalpindi Police, 111-CPO-RWP, IGP Punjab said the public feedback is very important in policing which helps in making policing upto the mark. IGP Punjab inaugurated Reporting Centre andKhidmatMarkaz for Women, Police KhidmatMarkazGujar Khan, Police KhidmatMarkazTaxila, Paperless Traffic License Issuing System Rawalpindi and Police KhidmatMarkaz Traffic Headquarters Rawalpindi. IGP Punjab ShoaibDastgir inaugurated Tahaffuz Reporting Centre &KhidmatMarkaz for transgenders and said that a society, where transgenders and other deprived communities of society are not taken care of, cannot progress.

IGP expressed his delight over the establishment of first Tahaffuz Reporting Centre &KhidmatMarkaz for transgender community in Rawalpindi keeping in view their issues. IGP Punjab also inaugurated newly established well-equipped front desks in 25 police posts in district Rawalpindi. IGP Punjab ShoaibDastgir appreciated the projects of Rawalpindi Police equipped with latest technology and said that other districts in Punjab must also initiate such projects to serve the citizens. IGP Punjab said that “change of culture” is obvious in these projects.

IGP Punjab while inaugurating the projects discussed various points with RPO and CPO Rawalpindi as well as the staff working on the projects. On the occasion of inauguration of 9 projects of Rawalpindi Police, CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad AhsanYounas said that utilisation of latest technology in policing is aimed at better service delivery for the citizens.