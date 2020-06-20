Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir on Friday said that network of ‘Khidmat Marakiz’ was being extended across the province to ensure the provision of facilities as per modern policing to people.

Citizens can acquire 14 important facilities through online modern integrated system, he said and added the use of modern technology helped in speeding up process of service delivery. He expressed these views while inaugurating new building of Khidmat Markaz Bahria Town Lahore and via online, nine different projects of Rawalpindi police.

At Bahria Town Lahore, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed briefing about facilities at Khidmat Markaz said that modern integrated Khidmat Markaz would provide more than a dozen services to citizens including police character certificates, tenancy registration, police verification report, record of mobile phones and vehicles and licensing facilities.

He said that keeping in view facilities of the public Khidmat Markaz, application has also been prepared and the citizens could download this App to get information regarding services and can also book their visit time. Later, an online ceremony was held at Central Police Office, in which IG Punjab inaugurated nine modern projects of Rawalpindi police meant for service delivery to public including the projects of reporting centre and Khidmat Markaz for transgender, reporting centre and Khidmat Markaz for women, police Khidmat Markaz Gujar Khan, Police Khidmat Markaz Taxila,

Police Khidmat Markaz Traffic headquarters Rawalpindi, state- of-the-art licensing branch Rawalpindi, online Chowki system, CPO RWP 111 Helpline and inauguration of new gate of Police Lines Rawalpindi. Rawalpindi police officers briefed the IGP that these projects would reduce the issues of the citizens and improve overall performance of police, whereas paperless licensing issuing system and automated driving test recording system have also been started. The IGP directed the officers to adopt polite behaviour with the citizens visiting Khidmat Marakiz, police stations and other police offices and said that peoples’ issues should be resolved at any cost.

During the inaugural ceremony of Khidmat Markaz at Bahria Town Lahore, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, CTO Lahore Syed Hamad Abid and SSP operations Faisal Shehzad were also present.

Lahore Police strictly implementing govt guidelines to contain corona

A high-level meeting of senior police officers was held at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh under the chairmanship of IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Friday. CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, DIG Security Mehboob Rasheed, including Captain (retired), Syed Hammad Abid and SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad and all Divisional SPs of Lahore also participated. In the meeting, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed while briefing IG Punjab on the steps taken for the prevention of the corona epidemic said that Lahore Police is strictly implementing the government guidelines.

During the 13 days of lockdown, 642 cases were registered during visits to 1,201 markets, 29,070 shops were checked, 1,747 were sealed and 17,356 people were warned for violating the corona epidemic. The CCPO informed the meeting that challan tickets have been issued to 37,619 motorbikes and vehicles for not wearing masks in the corona pandemic in which the role of traffic police has been positive. Similarly, more than 300,000 masks, 48,000 hand sanitizers were distributed in the police force and 20,000 face shields and kits were provided to the police personnel. The Lahore Police Chief said that 337 personnel were affected by the corona epidemic and 133 personnel have recovered and returned to duty while 199 personnel are quarantined.

Lahore police are also ensuring the safety of the lives and assets of the citizens along with Corona. Addressing the meeting, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that Lahore Police is the face of Punjab Police. We always had higher expectations from the Lahore police. Lahore Police has to perform better than other districts.

IG Punjab further said that best officers have been deployed for service delivery. At the level of police stations, the citizens should be fully treated.