LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the concerned authorities to stabilize the prices of wheat and flour in the province and made it clear that any unjustified increase would not be tolerated.

He directed the Food Department as well as the administrative officers to ensure regular monitoring of the prices and asked the Price-Control Magistrates to take action against those involved in the unjustified increase in flour-price.

Similarly, administrative machinery should ensure availability of wheat and flour at fixed rates. The CM made it clear that prices of wheat and flour would also be monitored by him and he would check the rates by conducting raids if and when required.

The people could not be left at the mercy of illegal profiteers, the CM emphasised.

He asserted that an increase in rates of essential edibles was unacceptable after a decrease in petroleum products.

He said that the Line Departments should perform proactively and avoid lip-service. Public interest was dear to the government and steps for providing relief to the people should be visible at the grassroots, the CM added.

CONDEMNS BLAST NEAR GHOTKI RAILWAY STATION

Buzdar condemned the blast near Ghotki Railway Station. He expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

CONDOLES DEATH OF

CH NAZIR AHMED

Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Chaudhary Nazir Ahmed, President Akhbar Farosh Union, Lahore. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and said that Ch Nazir Ahmed rendered worthwhile services for the welfare of newspapers’ sellers.

CONDOLES WITH NISHAT AHMED KHAN DAHA MPA

Buzdar contacted Member PA Haji Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha on phone and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Haji Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha on the sad demise of his real elder brother Haji Aftab Ahmad Khan Daha and nephew Salman Aftab Khan Daha.

He offered special prayers for the elevation of the ranks of the deceased and patience for the bereaved family. Buzdar shares the grief of Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha and said he will come as soon as possible at his residence for condolences to him and his family on the death of his brother and nephew.

CM CONDEMNS BLAST

Buzdar has condemned hand grenade blast near Ehsaas Programme Office in Karachi and expressed the deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human life in Liaquatabad bomb attack. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.