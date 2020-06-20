ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is all set to chair the All Parties Conference (APC) today (Saturday) over Balochistan issues.
The senior leadership of all opposition parties in Balochistan have also been invited to the APC.
The sources revealed that Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chief Akhtar Jan Mengal is also invited to the APC.
Besides BNP, many other parties including PkMAP, ANP, PPP, and Jamaat e Islami have also been invited to the APC.
While talking to The Nation a close aide of Maulana fazlur Rehman said that NFC award and the 18th amendment of the constitution of Pakistan are also on the agenda of the APC.