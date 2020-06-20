Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is all set to chair the All Parties Conference (APC) today (Satur­day) over Balochistan issues.

The senior leadership of all opposition par­ties in Balochistan have also been invited to the APC.

The sources revealed that Balochistan Na­tional Party (BNP) Chief Akhtar Jan Mengal is also invited to the APC.

Besides BNP, many other parties including PkMAP, ANP, PPP, and Jamaat e Islami have also been invited to the APC.

While talking to The Nation a close aide of Maulana fazlur Rehman said that NFC award and the 18th amendment of the constitution of Pakistan are also on the agenda of the APC.