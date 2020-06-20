Share:

PESHAWAR - The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated Rs1.2 billion for promotion of sports activities in tribal districts and development of sports infrastructure including play grounds and stadiums. KP Finance Minister said this in his budget speech at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here on Friday. He said for the promotion of sports and development of sports structures in merged district the government has allocated Rs1.15 billion. He said KP government has allocated Rs400 million for the holding and promoting various sports activities, Rs100 million earmarked for the economic development under “Startup Programme” wherein the youth would be provided with soft loans to enable them to run their own small businesses, Rs100 million also allocated for the promotion of culture and arts in the merged district and grant was also allocated for the promotion and development of tourism in the merged tribal areas.