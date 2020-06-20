Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government yesterday presented Rs923 billion annual budget for the financial year 2020-21 with earmarked Rs317.8 billion for the Annual Development Program (ADP).

Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra presented the budget in the provincial assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker Mehmood Khan.

The ADP allocation includes Rs221.9 billion for settled areas while Rs95.9 billion for merged tribal districts, which will focus on ongoing developmental projects.

Of the total budget outlay of Rs923 billion, the development portfolio will be around Rs317,857 million, including Rs221,925 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs46,932 million for merged areas and Rs49,000 million for AIP - accelerated implementation program under the tribal decade strategy, says the budget document.

The ADP 2020-21 consists of 2467 projects, out of which 1378 will be completed in settled areas, and 826 in merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while 261 developmental schemes will be initiated in accelerated implementation program (AIP) under the tribal decade strategy (TDS).

Likewise, Rs54,857 million have been allocated for district ADP in the next fiscal year. Around 726 schemes will be targeted for completion in next financial year 2020-21, including 220 in settled areas, 479 in merged areas and 27 under AIP.

Similarly, Rs. 1377 million have been earmarked for the provincial health sector and Rs18687 million for Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE), and for Higher Education.

The budget document says that for Auqaf, and Hajj, a proportion of Rs.372 million have been allocate. For the energy and power sector, an amount of Rs8738 million has been estimated, whereas a sum of Rs30 million has been allocated for environment, and Rs239 million for Establishment and Administration Department. For the Home Department a sum of Rs 2175 million has earmarked in the ADP.

In the next financial year for agriculture sector the government has allocated Rs10123 million, and a proportion of Rs 2500 million has been allocated for forestay department.

Similarly, a sum of Rs150 million has set aside for Excise and Taxation Department, Rs3435 million for Finance Department and Rs449 million for Food Department in the budget.

Likewise, for Housing Department, a sum of Rs200 million has been set aside in the budget, while a sum of Rs 2944 million has been allocated for industries, and Rs144 million for the Information Department.

Besides, an amount of Rs 235 million has been allocated for Labour Department, Rs 990 million have been estimated for Law and Justice Department, Rs 7630 million for Local Government (LG) in the budget.

Furthermore, for mines and mineral sector, Rs 230 million were allocated in the budget, and a huge amount of Rs 21736 million has been reserved for multi-sector development plan.

Similarly, the budget paper says that a sum of Rs250 million has been earmarked for Social Welfare Department and an amount of Rs4565 million has been allocated for pro-poor initiatives in the budget. For the Science and Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT) sector, a proportion of Rs239 million has been allocated, whereas for transport department.