KARACHI -Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light rainfall in Karachi on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz on Friday predicted partly cloudy weather with chances of light rainfall on Sunday in the port-city.

Weather in Karachi is expected to remain partly cloudy and humid with the maximum temperature ranging up to 38 degrees Celsius and humidity up to 50 percent.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 12 hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning: Islamabad, Murree and Muzaffarabad 21 degree Centigrade, Lahore 30, Karachi 31, Peshawar 26, Quetta 18 and Gilgit 17 degree Centigrade.

According to met office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm.

Temperature recorded on Friday morning in Srinagar was 14, Jammu 26, Leh five, Pulwama and Anantnag 15, Shopian 17 and Baramulla 16 degree Centigrade.

However, the Meteorological department predicted hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours (Saturday). The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and dry weather likely to prevail over Sindh in the next 24 hours. However partly cloudy and humid conditions with chances of drizzle during night/ morning along the coast expected over the next 24 hours in Sindh.