ISLAMABAD - Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal said that Provincial Disaster Management Authorities were fully prepared in all major cities endangered to flooding due to monsoon rains.
The chairman NDMA was briefing the media after addressing a pre-monsoon preparatory conference. He said Pakistan has suffered devastating monsoon floods during last three years, including the worst in 2010 when almost 1,800 people were killed and 21 million were affected. Land-sliding and glacier outbursts also caused damage during monsoon rains, said chairman NDMA.
He said, “To deal with challenges of Coronavirus epidemic, locust swarm attacks and monsoon season there is a need of integrated strategy. More than average monsoon rainfall is expected this year and the Met Office has warned that environment will be conducive to locust breeding up to September.”