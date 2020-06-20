Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal said that Provincial Disaster Management Author­ities were fully prepared in all major cities en­dangered to flooding due to monsoon rains.

The chairman NDMA was briefing the media after addressing a pre-monsoon preparatory conference. He said Pakistan has suffered dev­astating monsoon floods during last three years, including the worst in 2010 when almost 1,800 people were killed and 21 million were affected. Land-sliding and glacier outbursts also caused damage during monsoon rains, said chairman NDMA.

He said, “To deal with challenges of Coro­navirus epidemic, locust swarm attacks and monsoon season there is a need of integrat­ed strategy. More than average monsoon rain­fall is expected this year and the Met Office has warned that environment will be conducive to locust breeding up to September.”