LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that there is no danger regarding Finance Bill 2020-21 approval from Assembly. Insha Allah, the budget will be easily approved in Centre and Punjab as the coalition parties are also with the government for the approval of the budget.

For the first time in the history of the country, the government has conducted a transparent investigation into the sugar and flour scandals and the concerned agencies, including the NAB, will take action against those responsible with complete independence.

One thing is for sure, there will be no compromise on transparency, rule of law and constitution in the country.

He was talking to various delegations on Friday.

Governor Punjab said that the government was in touch with all on the issue of allies as far as the budget was concerned and the opposition will once again face disappointment.

He said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was ensuring transparency and merit at every forum. Governor said that the opposition had earlier said that the sugar scandal would not be investigated, but when the investigation was completed, it said that it would not report, but all the claims of the opposition proved to be false.

The government has brought all the issues of the sugar scandal before the nation and all this is happening for the first time in the history of the country. It is also a testament to the fact that corruption and injustice to the people will not be tolerated.

Governor said that as promised our government is clearing all the institutions in the country including NAB from political interference and is taking practical steps to strengthen the institutions because only the strengthening of institutions will make Pakistan stronger. Institutions in Pakistan have been destroyed due to the political interference of the past rulers, but now there is no question of any kind of political interference.

Governor Punjab said that unfortunately corona is out of control in the country and the main reason is that the people did not take corona seriously, but now the time has come that all sections including political parties, lawyers should unite against corona and those who do not follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will not be able to escape punishment.

He said that the institutions will take immediate and strict action against them.