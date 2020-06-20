Share:

RAWALPINDI - The government has allowed international flight operations to and from all international airports except Gwadar and Turbat, Aviation Division spokesperson informed on Friday. He said that the flight operations would resume from June 20 at 1am.He said the permission for international flight operations should be subject to applicable restrictions and limitations as decided by the competent authority from time to time in light of the current COVID-19 scenario and implementation of health protocols. Additionally, cargo, special and diplomatic flights should continue to be authorised as per procedure, he said. He said that adherence to the relevant applicable SOPs should be mandatory for all airline operators