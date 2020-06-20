Share:

Pakistan has restored international flight operations to and from all its international airports, except Gwadar and Turbat.

Spokesperson for Aviation division said in a statement that the permission for international flight operations would be subject to restrictions in light of the current COVID-19 scenario and implementation of health protocols.

He said, cargo, special and diplomatic flights would continue to be authorized as per procedure in vogue and adherence to the relevant applicable standard operating procedures would be mandatory for all airline operators.