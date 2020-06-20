Share:

LAHORE - As per vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Shoaib Dastgir and directions of Addl IG Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Captain (retired) Zafar Iqbal Awan actions of PHP are continued for protection of wealth and lives of people on roads and actions against criminals. PHP issued weekly progress report in this regard. According to the details, during last week PHP registered cases against 325 accused for rash driving on roads in all districts across the province. Action has been taken against 119 persons for applying fake and green number plates on their vehicles, under violation of Sound Act cases have been registered against 18 persons whereas, cases have been registered against 39 persons for installing illegal gas cylinders. Moreover, PHP provided help to 172 passengers whereas, seven lost children namely Muhammad Yousaf, Ali Muhammad, Muhammad Jamshed, Muahmmad Atif, Muhammad Asif, Ali Raza and Mahak have been handed over to their parents. In action against encroachment, patrolling police 114 temporary encroachments have been swept away. Addl IG PHP Captain (retired), Zafar Iqbal Awan said that officials of PHP are continued to offer their duties without caring their lives even during pandemic of coronavirus and they will not hesitate to lay their lives for protection of wealth and lives of people.