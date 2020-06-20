Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while chairing party’s core committee meeting, said that he will not spare the mafia behind sugar crisis at any cost.

A detailed briefing was given to the premier regarding legal proceedings over forensic report of the sugar crisis. The PM said, “We must fight and expose every mafia.”

“I promised the nation that nothing will be concealed and facts will be made public. I will fulfill the promise,” he added. The core committee expressed confidence over Imran Khan’s decision.