ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday asked the renowned writers of the country to play their role to acquaint the youth about the social values and national identity. In a meeting via video link with renowned writers here, he assured the government’s allout support for the promotion of national culture and identity.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa. The prime minister while underscoring the importance of highlighting national culture and Pakistaniat (identity of being a Pakistan’s national), said the education and training of the youth had been jeopardized by the modern communication tools, internet, easy access to objectionable content and onslaught of alien culture and traditions.