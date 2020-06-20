Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday witnessed the signing ceremony of loan agreement under which World Bank, Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Development Bank will provide $1.5 billion to Pakistan to strengthen the health system and mitigate socio-economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. The disbursement of 1.5 billion dollars will be disbursed to Pakistan in next few days. According to details, the ADB will provide 500 million dollars for Covid-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support Program (CARES). The programme is aimed at supporting Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen the health system in wake of Covid-19 pandemic. The AIIB is extending co-financing of 500 million dollars for CARES to augment government’s efforts to mitigate the direct and indirect impacts of Covid-19 pandemic. Another amount of 500 million dollars will be provided under Securing Human Investments to Foster Transformation (SHIFT). It aims to strengthen the civil registration and vital statistics, health and education systems essential for human capital accumulation to recognize and support women's contribution to economic productivity and improve efficiency of the national safety nets.