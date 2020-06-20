Share:

ISLAMABAD -Shahzad Town police have booked a person for defiling name of three Khulafa-e-Raashideen besides Hazrat Ameer Muavia. According to the details, AmjadHussain son of Muhammad Hussianlodged a complaint with the police that Aftab Shah, in a WhatsApp group, defiled names of three Khulafa-e-Raashideen including Hazrat Abu BakarSiddique, HazratUmerFarooq, HazratUsmanGhani besides HazratAmeerMuavia as he posted a desecrating video on the social media. He said that the creator of the group, Mohsin has authorisedAftab Shah as administrator of the WhatsApp group. He told the police that they used to post blasphemous material in the group despite repeated requests from him as he is also member of that group on WhatsApp. AmjadHussain further told the police that the act has provoked people of the locality. The police have booked the accused under section 298-A and 295-A of the PPC and further investigation is underway.