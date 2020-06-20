Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met Country Director World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Friday.

Present on the occasion were Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Dr Irfan Ahmed, Dr Yahya Gulzar, Dr Abidi, Dr Ujala Nayyer and Dr Amir Safdar.

The Provincial Minister received three PCR machines donated by the World Health Organization. The Minister discussed the situation of the corona pandemic and the treatment being provided to the patients in Punjab hospitals. The Minister expressed her gratitude to the WHO for donating PCR machines.

The Minister said that all out efforts had been made to provide appropriate treatment to patients in Punjab government hospitals. She said that Punjab had enhanced the testing capacity manifold by adding eight BSL-3 Labs in the province. She said the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the WHO were being fully implemented by the government.

She said due to efforts of the team, Punjab had been able to fight the corona pandemic.

Country Director WHO Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala appreciated the personal commitment of Dr Yasmin Rashid for the control of corona pandemic in the province. The WHO Country Director further said that with the addition of these PCR machines, Punjab would be able to scale up testing capacity from 2,500 to 3,000 tests.