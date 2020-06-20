Share:

Islamabad - Rameeza Majid Nizami, the Chairperson/Publishing Editor of The Nation and Editor Nawa-i-Waqt, has expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed, President Akhbar Farosh Union, Lahore. She said that Chaudhary Nazir played a very important role for the development of newspaper industry and particularly for the welfare of Akhbar Farosh fraternity. Ms Nizami expressed her condolences and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to the bereaved colleagues and family to bear this irreparable loss.