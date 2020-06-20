Share:

MULTAN - Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr. Malik Abid Mahmood said the rehabilitation work of the historical Dhobi Ghaat Park would be started in July to restore recreational activities.

During his visit of Dhobi Ghaat and Pervez Elahi Parks here on Friday, DG PHA said that the rehabilitation work of the park would be completed with funds of Rs. 4 million. He said that maximum facilities would be provided to citizens in the park including walking tracks, benches, lights, boundary wall and others.

“Instructions have been issued for construction of boundary wall of Pervez Elahi Park and work would be started soon”, he added.

On the other hand, cleanliness, maintenance and beautification work was also continued at different parks and green belts of the city, DG PHA added.