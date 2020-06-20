Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said bringing important national organizations including PIA out of loss and making them functional and stable is an important point of the PTI government's agenda.

Chairing a high-level meeting regarding reforms in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) here, the Prime Minister said that burden of loss of billions of rupees of state owned entities is ultimately borne by the people and, therefore, the reform process needs to be further intensified.

The Prime Minister said that in order to make a national institution like PIA functional and profitable, it is necessary to expedite administrative reforms as well as ensure efficient utilization of all available resources in a transparent manner. He directed that progress be made in this regard on a priority basis in accordance with a detailed and comprehensive strategy.