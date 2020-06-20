Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee fell by 28 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Friday to close at Rs166.63 compared to the last closing of Rs166.35. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs166.25 and Rs167.25 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 16 paisas to close at Rs186.80 against the last day’s trading of Rs186.96. The Japanese remained unchanged at Rs1.55 whereas a decrease of Rs. one was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs207.26 as compared to its last closing of Rs208.26. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham increased by 8 paisas each to close at Rs44.4234 and Rs 45.3628 respectively.