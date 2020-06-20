Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Severe heat wave continued in the city and other areas of the district causing great difficulties to the people for the last few weeks.

Report said that heat wave continued in interior Sindh including Mirpurkhas as mostly people remained indoor to save them from severe heat. However cases of heat stroke increasing as dozens of patients daily approaching to the Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas for gaining the medical treatment while heat stroke ward of the hospital already filled with admitted patients. Business activities were also affected with severe heat wave as mostly people preferred to remain indoor.