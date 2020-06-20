Share:

A female’s education is key to a better and more prosperous future. I live in the town of Chakdara in KPK. Here, many of the girls I know are hard-working. These girls have the same hopes and dreams as girls living in big cities. They want to learn, fulfil their potential, work, and help their families, communities, and the country at large. After completing their secondary education, however, they cannot continue their education due to a shortage of universities in the region, even if they are allowed to do so by their families. Sadly, there are not many institutions working on catering to the needs of female education, which is why there remains a shortage. If the women of my country are not educated, it means that about half of the people will be ignorant. Education for women is highly imperative as it develops them into individuals who play a pivotal role in society.

Therefore, I request the Higher Education Commission to establish universities in remote regions of Pakistan. An educated woman can play a more dynamic role in addressing the economic challenges faced by her country, in the areas of agricultural production, food self-sufficiency, the fight against environmental degradation, the use and conservation of water and energy. I expect that through your newspaper this issue will garner the attention that it needs and would move people to help with its resolution. The government, as well as non-government actors, should work together to promote education in rural areas.

After the passing of the 18th amendment, education has become a provincial matter. Therefore, the provinces should form legislations and design educational policies which ensure quality education in their respective regions.

SUNBAL REHMAN,

KPK.