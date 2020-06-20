Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Citizens Foundation recently welcomed renowned journalist Sidra Iqbal as its Goodwill Ambassador to raise awareness on how quality education has the power to help society change for the better. As a Goodwill Ambassador, Sidra will be working alongside the TCF team, using her influence to create awareness for the education emergency in Pakistan and highlight how TCF is working on the grass root level to take education to the most difficult parts of the country for the less privileged children. “The world around us has drastically transformed and we have been left with no option but to adapt swiftly. This new world will need innovation, compassion, commitment and re-skilling the next generation. TCF has a brilliant legacy of a positive learning environment and the opportunities of excellence which helps their students to believe in their dreams and break the cycle of poverty,” commented Sidra.