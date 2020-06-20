Share:

KARACHI - On the directions of Chairman NAB regional office NAB Sukkur has initiated investigations into the wheat Scam and vigorously pursuing the Wheat Mafia and its collusion with the officers of Food Department, Govt. of Sindh.

In this context NAB, Sukkur conducted raids and crackdown upon the mafia last night and apprehended 4 accused persons, who misappropriated Govt. Wheat stock worth Rs802 million. According to a statement, further raids were underway to apprehend the other members of Mafia for misappropriating Govt. wheat stock worth Rs. 500 million. Further NAB, Sukkur extended its investigation to the culprits in Food Department, Govt. of Sindh who facilitated the Mafia in the scam.

NAB Sukkur already recovered Rs. 10.5 billion from the Mafia and remitted the same to Food Department, Govt. of Sindh. In addition to these recoveries already made NAB Sukkur so far submitted 8 references in the court against 39 accused including officials of Food Department and private indiviuals.