LAHORE - Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan released the data and statistics of treatment and available facilities in Teaching Hospitals on directives from the Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Friday. As per the latest data released by the Secretary SHME, from the 46 Teaching Hospitals of Punjab, as many as 4,884 patients have recovered and returned to their homes. In Punjab’s all Govt Teaching Hospitals, 4,168 beds are unoccupied out of 6,305 reserved for COVID-19 patients. In Lahore’s Govt Teaching Hospitals, 1,687 beds are unoccupied out of 2,333 reserved. Similarly, in Punjab Teaching Hospitals Isolation Wards, 3,329 beds are available out of 4,586 reserved for corona patients. In Isolation Wards of Govt Teaching Hospitals in Lahore, 1,382 beds are unoccupied out of 1,631 reserved for COVID-19 patients. In the High Dependency Units (HDUs) in entire Punjab, 628 beds are unoccupied out of 1,175 reserved for corona patients, whereas in HDUs of Lahore’s Teaching Hospitals, 243 beds are unoccupied out of 518. Similarly, in entire Punjab 211 ventilators are available out of 433 reserved, whereas in Lahore, 62 ventilators are unoccupied out of 204 reserved for corona patients.