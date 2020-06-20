Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday turned witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,438.95 points as compared to 33,539.85 points on the last working day, with negative change of 100.9 points (0.3 per cent). A total 105,898,021 shares were traded compared to the trade 216,225,176 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 3.328 billion as compared to Rs 6.464 billion during last trading day. As many as 319 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 83 recorded gain and 215 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.