Share:

D I KHAN - The senior CT teachers held a meeting here on Friday in which they unanimously demanded of the provincial government to consider their service tenure and academic qualification for subject specialist cadre.

The senior CT teachers Association demanded of the provincial government that a number of teachers from the category had not been given their legitimate promotion right to grade 16. The meeting was largely attended by senior CT teachers.

The meeting regretted that a CT teacher despite having over 30 years service and maximum qualification gets retirement in the same grade.

President of ACTA Malik Jamshed, Vice president Hidayat Ullah, General Secretary Kifayatullah Gandapoor and other office bearers addressed participants of the meeting .

The speakers at the meeting complained that scores of teachers of senior CT cadre across the province having bachelor and master degrees in Education were kept in what they call dismally service structure.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the existing service structure, teachers’ association demanded immediate allocation of 25% quota in upgrading of their grade into subject specialist.