Share:

PESHAWAR - A delegation of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Friday held a meeting with the Commissioner Peshawar.

The delegation was led by its vice president, Jalil Jan, former presi­dents Riaz Arshad, Haji Afzal and Javed Akhtar, said a statement is­sued here by SCCI on Friday. Mem­bers of the delegation apprised the Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali Khan of the traders’ issues, prevail­ing situation in result of smart lock­down and other important matters.

The Commissioner commended the business community and Sar­had Chamber of Commerce for ex­tending cooperation during the corona lockdown.