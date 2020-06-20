PESHAWAR - A delegation of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Friday held a meeting with the Commissioner Peshawar.
The delegation was led by its vice president, Jalil Jan, former presidents Riaz Arshad, Haji Afzal and Javed Akhtar, said a statement issued here by SCCI on Friday. Members of the delegation apprised the Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali Khan of the traders’ issues, prevailing situation in result of smart lockdown and other important matters.
The Commissioner commended the business community and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce for extending cooperation during the corona lockdown.