ISLAMABAD - There will be more shows vying for the coveted Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series at the Emmys this fall, with the Television Academy announcing new changes. The Television Academy announced new rule changes that will restructure each category, allowing eight nominees for each category. The Academy revealed that submissions for the Emmys had jumped 15% from the previous year, and from now on, ‘the number of nominees per category will now be based on the number of submissions in each category. The increase in submissions is a reflection of the number of new voices, new television platforms and a tremendous growth in content from existing platforms across our industry,’ said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.’Despite production suspension resulting from COVID-19, there is a wealth of excellent work submitted for this year’s competition,’ he added.