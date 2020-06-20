Share:

FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) successfully conducted an online midterm examination, in which 94.6 percent of students appeared. This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf while chairing the meeting of Graduate Studies Research Board held at Syndicate Room here Friday. He said that mid-term examination was carried out through google forum, google room and Learning Management System (LMS). “Amid the situation of COVID-19, it is essential to shift to online examinations to carry on the academic activities”, he added. He further said that to make the examination successful, mock tests were also conducted to overcome the difficulties in the examinations and a strategy was being devised to provide an opportunity to those students who could not appear in midterm examination owing to internet connectivity issues etc. The students were encouraged to submit the GS-10 through online and those students who could not submit their GS-10 in this semester could submit form online till June 26 with late fee. VC said that amid the coronavirus situation, online classes enabled the students to study at homes, getting their courses work, lectures and other reading material online. Online classes helped the students to carry on their academic work as an initiative to encourage social distancing. “Learning Management Systems (LMS), YouTube, and Zoom etc are being used by the faculty and students”, the VC added.