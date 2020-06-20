Share:

Vienna - The board of governors at the UN nuclear watchdog has passed a resolution critical of Iran, diplomats said Friday, the first of its kind since 2012.

The resolution calls on Tehran to provide inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with access to two sites in Iran to clarify whether undeclared nuclear activity took place there in the early 2000s.

resolution was carried by 25 votes in favour versus two against, with seven abstentions.

Russia and China, both of which had spoken out against the prospect of a resolution earlier this week, voted against.

It had been put forward by France, Germany and Britain and supported by the United States, even though the American ambassador the UN in Vienna had said “the text could be strengthened”.

Earlier this week Iran warned that such a resolution would be “counterproductive” and that it would take “appropriate measures” in response.