Share:

Global technology leader Xiaomi today launched the latest device in its popular Mi smartphone lineup – Mi 10. 5G-ready out of the box, Mi 10 enables the next generation in mobile connectivity.

Mi 10: Boasting Xiaomi’s most compelling all-round smartphone experience

Quad camera setup with ultra-clear 108MP sensor captures the ultimate photo and video content

Mi 10 brings photography and videography to the forefront with its impressive hardware setup and software features. Packed with an impressive 108MP primary sensor, Mi 10 offers one of the biggest smartphone sensors currently on the market.

In addition to shooting ultra-clear 108MP shots, users can document scenes in full perspective, thanks to Mi 10’s 13MP ultra wide-angle lens with 123°FOV. The device also includes one 2MP depth sensor lens and one 2MP macro lens.

The main camera’s laser auto focus module, AI 2.0, and Night mode 2.0 join forces to capture unrivaled details during daytime photography and brighter, clearer photos at night.

hen it comes to videography, Mi 10 goes all in. The device offers the industry-leading UHD 8K 30fps video recording feature to capture every moment in detail, while its unique video modes – including Portrait video, Color focus, ShootSteadyShoot Steady, Vlog, and slow motion – allow users to easily create movie-grade content.

One of world’s best smartphone audio experience with symmetrical dual speakers

Leveraging best-in-class audio hardware, Mi 10 sports a symmetrical dual speaker system on both the top and bottom. The setup involves two 1216 super-linear speakers and a 1.0cc-equivalent speaker chamber with up to 0.5mm speaker amplitude. Mi 10 has been specially tuned at every discrete volume level which assists in producing superior sound fidelity. These features come together to create an extraordinary and immersive smartphone audio experience.

Introducing Xiaomi’s most elegant smartphone design with great Display

Beauty and functionality join forces to form Xiaomi’s most elegant smartphone design ever. Mi 10 sports a 3D curved front and back with smooth contoured edges and slim side bezels to enable the Mi series’ most comfortable in-hand feel yet. To ensure durability, Mi 10 is outfitted with Corning® Gorilla®Glass 5 on both the front and back, and offers a gorgeous glossy back. Moreover, the device’ specially designed discrete in-display front camera minimizes bezels and allows for more display area.

The new generation display technology adopted by Mi 10 yields higher brightness (up to 1120nit maximum brightness) and better power efficiency over its predecessor, while a 90Hz SmoothSync display provides fast and fluid screen response for a stutter-free experience.

All in all, Mi 10 delivers Xiaomi’s most pleasant display ever. Dual brightness sensors offer accurate brightness detection, while various brightness modes ensure ultimate eye comfort. Mi 10 is also TÜV Rheinland low blue-light certified, and verified by HDR10+ for their vivid visual experience.

Leading performance and speed with SnapdragonTM 865 + LPDDR5 + UFS 3.0

Mi 10 features the latest 5G-enabled flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 5G Mobile Platform. Enhancing CPU, GPU, AI performance and the overall user experience, the 7nm chipset features a maximum clock speed of 2.84GHz with the new Kyro™ 585 based on the ARM Cortex-A77 architecture, and also touts improvements in power-efficiency. The powerful chipset is accompanied by ultra high-speed RAM and storage combinations – LPDDR5 and UFS3.0, offering exceptional write-read data and powerful computing capabilities.

Moreover, the device boasts LiquidCool 2.0 – an advanced cooling system consisting of a large vapor chamber, as well as multi-layer graphite and graphene stacks that dissipates heat generated during long-term use to ensure peak performance.

Catering to the increasing demand for high speed content consumption in the 5G era, Mi 10 not only offers 5G network connection, but also support 5G MultiLink for simultaneous connection to three networks (2.4G/5G Wi-Fi and mobile data) at once for quick connection switching. Additionally, the device features Wi-Fi 6 support, the most advanced Wi-Fi standard currently available. This significantly increases the upload and download speed, while reducing network congestion when connected to multiple devices.

Wireless charging-enabled high capacity batteries team up with ultra-realistic haptic feedback systems for the ultimate smartphone experience

Under the hood, Mi 10 sports an ultra-high-capacity 4,780mAh battery and offers 30W wired and wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging.1

Mi 10’s ultra-realistic vibration system delivers crisper, more realistic haptic feedback than ever before with 150 different vibration options. These updated haptics improve acceleration strength and consistency, and provide sophisticated vibration for the user.

Mi 10 also offers multifunctional NFC and IR blaster for daily access of swift payment transactions and quick remote control of home appliances.