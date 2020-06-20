Share:

ISLAMABAD - Young Doctors Association (YDA) Islamabad chapter on Friday staged protest over alleged malpractice in distribution of health allowance.

The YDA also expressed concerns over issuing show cause notice to three doctors of Federal Government Services (FGS) Polyclinic hospital.

The YDA gathered at Polyclinic hospital raised slogans against administration of Polyclinic hospital.

The doctors demanded from Prime Minister to take notice of the alleged administration in the affairs of the public sector hospitals.

Doctors demanded to withdraw the show cause notices issued to doctors otherwise they will suspend their services in the federal capital hospitals.

“We are giving 48 hours ultimatum to the government otherwise all work in hospitals will be suspended,” said Dr. SherAlam.

YDA head Polyclinic hospital Dr. Sher Slam said that distribution of health risk allowance among blue eyed people is a shameful act by the administration.

He alleged that the hospital administration included names of their favourite people in risk allowance, showing them doctors while they were not doctors. Dr. SherAlam also said that hospital administration has done violation of merit in the list of 897 doctors.

Addressing the protesters, Dr. Aziz said that issuing show cause notices to doctors on mentioning malpractice is unfair while the doctors, putting their lives on risk, are providing services during novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

YDA Islamabad chapter head Dr. Fazal e Rabbi said that an unending protest will start if the administration didnot take back the show cause notices issued to doctors.

He said that Prime Minister should intervene and remove the sitting Executive Director Polyclinic from her position.

Earlier,YDA had protested when Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) asked Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for provision of human resource as the rest of designated public sector hospitals for the treatment of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) face shortage of the healthcare professionals.

The documents said that the ministry has asked the PIMS to provide the human resource for hospitals including Capital Hospital, Federal General Hospital (FGH) and Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Center (IHITC) for the treatment of COVID-19 patients there. Earlier, the ministry had announced hiring of more health professionals to cope with the emerging situation of COVID-19 in the city.

The list of healthcare professionals available said that 42 healthcare professionals of PIMS including doctors, nurses, paramedics and administration staff are being lent off to facilitate other hospitals; despite PIMS itself is facing shortage of the healthcare staff.

Meanwhile Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services (NHS) Dr. ZafarMirza in media briefing said that welfare of healthcare professionals during COVID-19 situation is top priority of the government.

He said that government has recently announced a comprehensive support package for them.

He said government also vowed establishing a helpline soon where healthcare professionals can register their complaint.

He said that the health professionals can register their complaints on helpline from Friday and its headquarters will be National Command and Operations Center.

Dr. ZafarMirza also said that healthcare workers can also send their complaint on special WhatsApp number 1166 and can send on +923001111166 WhatsAppchatbot.

He said that after registration of the complaint, management system will become active and relevant focal person will be sent the complaint to address it on immediate basis.