FAISALABAD - High Commissioner of Australia in Pakistan Mr Peter Heyward said on Tuesday that his country was keenly desirous of enhancing trade and political relations with Pakistan, and added that the trade potential between both the countries need to be tapped.

He was addressing members of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He thanked for the chamber office-bearers for inviting him at FCCI. He said that Australia and Pakistan have a long and productive economic relationship with historic similarities and huge potential between them. He said that there is greater potential available in textile, dairy and agriculture mechanisation in Pakistan and Australia is already providing technical assistance in dairy development and other areas.

He stated that more than hundred students are being provided scholarships by the Australian government for study there. He said that Australia is providing assistance to improve the standard of education particularly in technical education, promoting technology along with developing business and investment opportunities in the private sectors and strengthening the relationship which would allow the trading partners from Pakistan to increase access to Australian markets, providing opportunities to increase exports and promote Pakistan.

He said that he has full desire that international cricket should be restored in Pakistan and he is in touch with Australian Cricket Board in this context. He pledged to induce the Australian companies to invest in Pakistan particularly in energy and other potential sectors. He vowed his full cooperation and assistance to the FCCI trade delegation which will leave for Australia next month. He however, lamented that due to sectarian and religious extremism incidences, foreign investors are reluctant to invest in Pakistan and emphasised the need to improve security situation.

Earlier in his welcome address, FCCI President Zahid Aslam said Pakistan and Australia have always enjoyed cordial and friendly relations and common perception about most of the international political and economic issues. Australia’s generous assistance during Super floods and earthquake in the past years, enhanced cooperation and assistance in the fields of education , agriculture and vocational training is quite appreciative, he added.

He appreciated the Australian government’s cooperation which has increased from $ 16 million in 2006-07 to $ 96 million in 2012-13. The bilateral relations are progressing day by day and Australia and Pakistan will be good partners in the days to come, he said. He added that trade between the two countries is progressing but still not up to the mark and leaves much to be desired. The bilateral trade during 2011 was US$ 602 million where Pakistan’s exports were US$ 166 million against imports from Australia $ 436 million, in favor of Australia.

Major export from Pakistan are textile articles, sets, articles of apparel, worn clothing, cereals, cotton, leather, animal gut, travel goods while major imports are edibles, vegetable fats, cotton, fertilizers, minerals, fuels and oils, he detailed

He said Pakistan has vast potential for investment by Australian companies in different sectors like energy, agriculture mechanization and technological assistance. However, due to prolonged energy deficit in Pakistan, power sector offers great investment potential for Australian Companies in hydel, coal, solar, wind and renewables. There are also prospects for growth in trade and investment particularly in education, agribusiness, mining, processed foods and ITC products and services, he added.

He said that delegations need to be organised on reciprocal basis so that the business deals discussed between the counterparts of both the countries get matured.

SPRING FESTIVAL: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad will kick off a six-day Spring Festival on March 26 bringing colourful events including agri exhibition, fancy bird show, pet show, the greyhounds race, tent pegging, farmer convention etc.

The greyhounds’ race will be opened at 10:00 am at Horse Race Ground that will continue for three days. On March 28, prize distribution ceremony to be held at 7:00om and a Mehfil-e-Milad will be presented before the gathering at 8:00 pm at Iqbal Auditorium.

March 29 will bring Agri Exhibition and flower show to be inaugurated at 9:am at UAF’s D Ground, Alumni Meet at 10:00 am; Fancy Bird Show at 12:15 pm, Pet Show at 12:30pm; Seminar on Agri Entrepreneurial Growth and Employment Opportunity at at 2:00pm; cattle show at 3:45; tent pegging at 4:15 pm; sport competition at 5:00 pm and Mushara at 8:30pm at Iqbal Auditorium.

March 30 will open with Business Meeting Alumni Association at 2:30pm and cultural show at 8:30 pm. The programmes of March 31 include Farmers Convention at 10:30am at Iqbal Auditorium. Prize Distribution of Exhibition, flower show and fancy bird and pet show at 3:00pm at D Ground and prize Distribution of cattle show and tent pegging at 6;00 pm