BAHAWALPUR – The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered a case against an SHO and an ASI for receiving bribe to free the seized liquor and smugglers. Though the money was received, the smugglers and liquor remained in police custody.

According to details, Basheer Ahmad filed an application with the ACE in which he said the Kot Samaba police caught two oil tankers (TLF-547 and TTA-090) few months back in which liquor was being smuggled.

He said SHO Safdar Sindhu and ASI Muhammad Arif demanded Rs1 million from smugglers to release the tankers and criminals.

The complainant said that the deal was settled on Rs550,000 and the amount was paid to them by the smugglers.

However, they did not release the tankers and smugglers and instead, were sent to jail.

The ACE initiated an inquiry against the policemen in which both were found guilty.

On the ACE Director’ order, a case has been registered against SHO Safdar Sindhu and ASI Muhammad Arif.