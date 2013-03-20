

LAHORE - The issue of formation of new benches of the Lahore High Court in four major cities of the province would be decided by the next government, as the Punjab Cabinet in its last meeting had only sought feasibility report from the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court on the subject.

An impression was created after the meeting as if the Cabinet has approved setting up of Additional Benches of the LHC in four Punjab cities. But, according to documents available with TheNation, it is quite clear that present government has only taken the first step to determine the need to establish the Additional Benches; and that too at a time when it is about to compete its term.

“Since the present government is about to complete its tenure, the actual decision would now be taken by the next Punjab government which may decide otherwise”, commented a PPP leader who termed the Cabinet decision an election gimmick.

The documents reveal that the Cabinet in its meeting held on March 11th, had, infact, decided to advise the Governor to consult Chief Justice Lahore High Court underlying some parameters within which the CJ should be asked to advice the govt if the establishment of Additional Benches at Faisalabad, Sargodha, D. G. Khan, Sahiwal and Gujranwala were feasible.

On receiving, a summary from the Chief Minister on the subject, the Governor has referred the matter to the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court for his opinion in line with the Constitution.

Article 198(4) of the Constitution states: “High Courts may have Benches at such other places as the Governor may determine on the advice of the Cabinet and in consultation with the Chief Justice of the High Court”.

As per details, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah had raised the issue before the Cabinet about the establishment of Additional Benches of Lahore High Court on the basis of demands emanating from different regions of the Punjab. After discussing the issue at length, the Cabinet decided to ask a set of questions from the Chief Justice before making a final decision on formation of new Benches.

The Lahore High Court Chief Justice has been asked to inform the government about the lessons learnt from setting up of Benches at Rawalpindi and Multan and whether or not the creation of new Benches is required in the interest of quality administration of justice.

He has also been requested to specify the places where the new Bench or Benches are required to be established keeping in view the existing workload and the projected yearly workload.

He is also required to inform the government about the logistic arrangements required for the purpose besides the financial implications.

The Chief Justice would also suggest an appropriate time to establish the new Benches. Besides, Punjab also wants to know from the Chief Justice that what value to quality administration of justice at door-step is likely to be added as a consequence of the establishment of new Benches.

The recommendations of the Chief Justice would be forwarded to the Punjab government through the Governor for an ultimate decision.

If the government in power at that time thinks that new Benches were not necessary, they matter would end there.