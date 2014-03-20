Punjab wants to build a hydropower stations on the Chashma-Jhelum and Taunsa-Panjnad link canals but Sindh is objecting. Under the Replacement Plan of the Indus Water Treaty, Tarbela dam was built to transfer water from the Indus to the canals in north and south Punjab previously under the command area of Ravi and Sutlej rivers. South Punjab is getting its due share of the water stored at Tarbela dam through the CJ and TP link canals. Considering that Sindh is getting 70% of Tarbela water, including north Punjab’s share, it should not object to south Punjab getting its 20% share through the two link canals. Is Sindh just trying to cry wolf so that they can have more water or is this just so that the country makes no progress?

ENGR KHURSHID ANWER,

Lahore, March 16.