England found little improvement in their second World T20 warm-up against India and collected a second heavy defeat in as many days. Faced with a chase of 179, they never looked likely to get home and ended up well short.

There also remained uncertainty over the fitness of their captain, Stuart Broad, who bowled two overs in his first outing since the opening T20 against West Indies. He did not lead England in this match - Eoin Morgan retaining the captaincy because Broad was only due to play a brief role - and there is precious little evidence for England to judge Broad's health on.

England were choked by spin after the Powerplay, which yielded a profitable 51 for 1 against five overs of seam bowling. But by the end of the 12th over they had added only 25 more runs and lost Michael Lumb, stumped running down the wicket at Suresh Raina. With the required run-rate approaching 13, Eoin Morgan slapped a full toss to long-on and Moeen Ali slog-swept to deep square leg, rendering the 30 in 18 balls Jos Buttler managed worthless late entertainment.

That England got within 20 was due to the seven overs of seam bowling MS Dhoni allowed them to face - those overs collectively cost 69. India's target appeared too testing at the interval and was set largely thanks to an 81-run stand between Virat Kohli and Raina. They rebuilt the innings following three wickets in the Powerplay - Shikhar Dhawan to a very sharp catch from James Tredwell at cover point.

The final 10 overs brought 105 runs, including 17 off Stephen Parry's six deliveries and 19 off Ravi Bopara's only set. Kohli also flicked three leg-side fours in the final over from Tim Bresnan which cost 17. Tredwell, who continues to be one the steadiest performers with the ball, believes improvement has been made: "I think we'd like the result to have gone our way but there were a lot more positives from this game than the last gone," he said. "We're on the right track, I guess. We head to Chittagong now and prepare for first game.

"In terms of concerns it's similar things to what we've had before. We stuttered a bit coming out of the Powerplay and that probably cost us a bit in terms of the game. That's not necessarily a concern but something to be wary of going forward."

Scoreboard

INDIA:

R Sharma c Hales b Dernbach 5

S Dhawan c Tredwell b Bresnan 14

V Kohli not out 74

Yuvraj Singh c Buttler b Jordan 1

S Raina c Jordan b Bopara 54

MS Dhoni not out 21

EXTRAS: (lb3, w5, nb1) 9

TOTAL: (4 wkts; 20 overs) 178

FOW: 1-15, 2-30, 3-39, 4-120

BOWLING: M Ali 1-0-4-0, J Dernbach 3-0-27-1, T Bresnan 3-0-31-1, C Jordan 4-0-37-1, R Bopara-2-0-25-1, S Broad 2-0-14-0, J Tredwell 4-0-20-0, S Parry 1-0-17-0

ENGLAND:

M Lumb st Dhoni b Raina 36

A Hales b Kumar 16

M Ali c Rahane b Jadeja 46

E Morgan c Yuvraj b Ashwin 16

J Buttler st Dhoni b Jadeja 30

R Bopara b Shami 6

T Bresnan not out 3

C Jordan not out 1

EXTRAS: (lb2, w1, nb1) 4

TOTAL: (6 wkts; 20 overs) 158

FOW: 1-43, 2-58, 3-87, 4-128, 5-145, 6-157

BOWLING: B Kumar 3-0-27-1, M Shami 3-0-29-1, R Ashwin 4-0-20-1, S Raina 4-0-23-1, R Jadeja 3-0-23-2, A Mishra 2-0-21-0, V Aaron 1-0-13-0

TOSS: England

UMPIRES: R Illingworth (Eng), R Kettleborough

TV UMPIRE: P Dharmasena (SL)

MATCH REFEREE: R Madugalle (SL)