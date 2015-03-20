ISLAMABAD - After MQM’ death row convict Saulat Miraz had levelled allegations of killings against his party leadership through a video message, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday demanded removal of Governor Sindh from his office and asked for a thorough probe into the allegations.

Central Information Secretary PTI Dr Shireen Mazari in a statement said that an impartial and independent inquiry was indispensable to probe allegations of Saulat Mirza in light of his statement. “The presence of MQM leader and Governor Sindh Dr Ishratul Abad in his office could affect the investigation process, so he should be immediately removed from there,” she demanded in a statement. She said that statement of Saulat Mirza should be completely probed from all perspectives and in detail.

Dr Mazari said that Saulat Mirza had talked about important points to stop terrorism and bring peace in Karachi and now it was the responsibility of the federal government to hold effective inquiry in the light of Mirza’ statement without any political expediency. She said that Karachi operation should meet its logical end. She said that if governor office could halt the process of independent investigations, he should be immediately removed from his office.

President Mamnoon Hussain on last Wednesday night had halted the execution of Saulat Mirza following his revelations against MQM through videotape. He also alleged PPP leadership for facilitating MQM workers in jails in the past. His execution was stayed a few hours before he was to be hanged in Balochistan’s Mach jail.