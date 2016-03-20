ISLAMABAD

Young Fighters Club, Deva United and Ustad Aslam Roda Club Saturday carved out contrasting victories in the 1st Invitational National U-20 Indoor Girls’ Hockey Championship 2016 to enter the semi-finals to be played here at Pakistan Sports Complex Boxing Gymnasium today (Sunday).

In the first match, Rising Star Hockey Club outclassed Rukhsana Arshad Hockey Club 4-1. Muna Arshad and Abida Syed scored a brace each while Amina scored consolation goal for the losers. In the second match, Ustad Aslam Roda Club hammered Islamabad Hockey Club 5-1. Nadia Rehmat scored a hat-trick, while skipper Nafeesa Anwar scored a brace. Ayesha scored the only goal for the losers.

In the third match of the day, United Women Hockey Club Lahore overcame spirited Young Rising Hockey Club 3-2. Skipper Sana Arshad scored all the three goals for the winners, while Mehjabeen and Sidra scored one goal apiece for the losers.

In the first semi-final, Deva will take on United Women Hockey Club, while in the second semi-final, Ustad Aslam Roda Club will vie against Young Fighters.

Speaking at the occasion, PHF secretary Olympian Shahbaz Senior announced to conduct nine-aside and five-aside events prior to the start of the Pakistan Hockey League (PHL). “Like cricket, we want to streamline hockey league as well and want to bring revolutionary changes. If we want to improve hockey, we have to improve academies. We are working on war footings to promote hockey at grassroots level. We will not waste the funds and only send Pakistan hockey team where we feel it will be better and beneficial for us and the team,” he added.