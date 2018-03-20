ISLAMABAD - As many as 79 countries of the world have their diplomatic missions in Pakistan. According to official data, compiled last month, the countries who have operational bilateral missions in Islamabad include Afghanistan , Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Cuba, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, the European Union, France, Germany, and Greece.

Holy See, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Korea, Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, and Mauritius have diplomatic presence in Islamabad.

Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Palestine, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Somalia, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Yemen also have embassies in the capital.

Iran has maximum numbers of submissions in Pakistan and it has offices in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta and Karachi. Afghanistan has consulates in Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta also.

Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Democratic Republic of Korea, Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, the United Kingdom have consulates in Karachi also.

France and Germany have also diplomatic offices in the port city. Afghanistan, China, and the United States of America have diplomatic presence in more than two cities of Pakistan.

The USA has offices in Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi, while China has diplomatic missions in Lahore and Karachi in addition of huge compounds in Islamabad. Bahrain and Bangladesh have consulates in Karachi, while China has presence also in Lahore and Karachi too.