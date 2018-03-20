Las Vegas-Adele’s Las Vegas residency is reportedly in doubt because she’s worried the climate would damage her voice.

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker was said to have been lined up for a $500,000-a-show 12-month deal to perform at the Wynn Hotel but she’s hesitating about signing a contract as she’s concerned the Nevada desert conditions could cause her vocal problems. A source told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: ‘’Adele is always looking at potential work ideas. But the sandy, hot and dry winds could mean problems for her voice.’’ And the 29-year-old singer - who pulled out of her final two concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium last year because of damage to her vocal chords - is also said to be concerned about how the residency would suit her five-year-old son Angelo, who she has with husband Simon Konecki.

The source added: ‘’Another thing on her plate is Angelo. She wants to spend time being a mother.’’

The reports comes a few weeks after it was revealed the Wynn were hoping to make Adele Las Vegas’ highest-paid resident with an offer that would also include VIP meet-and-greet packages, where wealthy fans splash out $25,000 a ticket to come face-to-face with their favourite musicians as well as seeing them perform.

A source said recently: ‘’The days of entertainers coming to retire at Vegas are a thing of the past.

‘’In the last few years, we have seen massive stars performing on the strip and every major hotel wants to say they have the biggest star as their resident. Caesars Palace had Mariah Carey, Planet Hollywood has Britney Spears, and we want Adele. Even at half a million bucks a show we are confident we would make a healthy return.’’

The ‘Skyfall’ singer previously revealed she was heartbroken to have to pull out of the final two dates of her world tour after struggling to perform during her other two London shows.

She tweeted at the time: ‘’You know I would not make this decision lightly. I’ve done 121 shows and I have 2 left. 2 left! Who cancels a show at Wembley Stadium?

‘’To not complete this milestone in my career is something I’m struggling to get my head around and I wish I wasn’t having to write this.

‘’I have changed my life drastically in every way to make sure I got through this tour that started at the beginning of last year.

‘’To not be able to finish it is something I’m really struggling to come to terms with. It’s as if my whole career has been building up to these four shows.’’