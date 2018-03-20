SIALKOT-PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PML-N had given nothing to the perturbed people of Pakistan except disappointment, and reneged on its promises of public welfare.

PPP would never allow anyone to derail democracy as it was successfully eliminating the anti-democracy conspiracies, he said while addressing the party workers at a local cinema in Sialkot here through hologram system.

He said the PPP was the guardian of democracy as it was striving for the rights of the masses. Bilawal said that the PPP was strengthening the institutions in the country and promoting democracy. He added that the PPP would continue serving the masses without any political discrimination following the great mission and footsteps of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutta (ZAB) and Benazir Bhutto.

He said that the PPP was safeguarding the rights of the party workers, as the sincere, dedicated workers and companions were the asset, wealth and capital of the PPP.

He said that the PPP was a strong hope for the people, who were disappointed by the immature politics of the incumbent rulers. He added that the PPP was still doing the politics of reconciliation.

He added that PPP had very deep roots among the masses, as the present rulers have not yet given anything except disappointment to the perturbed people. The government had miserably failed to deliver and honour its tall claims of giving instant relief in every sector for the people, he said.

He said that the sincere workers were the assets of the PPP. He urged the party workers to devote their full energy for the early solution to the problems of the poor and to continue the mission of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He vowed that the PPP would give very tough time to the PML-N and other political parties during the coming 2018 general elections. As, he added, the PPP had finalised an effective political strategy ahead of the general elections.

Bilawal said that the PPP always battled for democracy and for the rights of the masses. He said that the people who voted for PML-N were now repenting, as they were badly disappointed with the government. He said that the incumbent rulers had also snatched the right to live from the people through the massive hike in power and gas tariffs as well as the POL prices