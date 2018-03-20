Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority has sought help of the Rangers, local police, Anti-Terrorism Squad, Riot Police and the city district administration for clearing the Right of Way of the Kashmir Highway in Sector G-12 of the capital.

The Authority has written a letter to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Inspector General of Police Islamabad, stating it intends to clear the Right of Way of the Kashmir Highway where various structures have been raised in defiance of the CDA Ordinance-1960 and the encroachers have also illegally got direct access to the main Kashmir Highway.

The operation was earlier scheduled to be carried out on March 20 (today) but as the Authority had sought assistance from the two offices to avert any probable resistance, untoward incident and maintain law and order situation during the operation. But according to the CDA sources, the Deputy Commissioner office and IGP office have requested the CDA to postpone the operation for after March 23 as the administration and the force are busy in making arrangements for the Pakistan Day parade. They said now the operation would be carried out any time after the Pakistan Day parade.

According to the plan, two police reserves equipped with anti-riot kits/ATS personnel will provide assistance to the CDA officials. The operation is being carried out on the directions of Islamabad High Court. Two companies of Rangers have also been sought by the CDA while according to the plan a magistrate would remain present on the occasion to supervise the operation which will be led by the Environment Wing of the CDA.

According to the CDA officials, heavy machinery would be made available to the directorate so that the encroachments could be removed swiftly. The revenue staff of the Authority would also be present on the occasion for delimitation.

The CDA officials have also sought assistance of the administration and the police in removing the violations committed in the approved Layout Plan in Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society in Sector G-15/F-15 of the capital. This action is also being taken in compliance with the orders of Islamabad High Court.

Earlier, the Planning Wing of the CDA undertook detailed survey and detected numerous structures raised in defiance of the approved Lay Out Plan which need to be removed in order to restore the approved Plan. The police officials and city district magistrate would assist the CDA staff in removing the violations.

Director Housing Societies will lead the operation. Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the CDA to initiate legal action against all the societies which violated their respective Layout Plans and failed to complete their schemes within the stipulated time. The management committee of the housing society had sold out land reserved for public amenities. The housing society in the area of G-15/1 had converted the amenity plots for public parks, sewerage treatment plant, educational institution and library into both commercial and residential.