Rawalpindi - A delegation from Huazhong Agriculture

University, Wuhan, China has paid a visit to Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The purpose of the two day visit is to exchange scientific knowledge and collaborate in agricultural research and development program keeping in views the One Belt One Road initiative, informed varsity spokesman.

The delegation headed by the Vice President HZAU Prof. Dr. Wu Ping met with PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza and a meeting was also held with PMAS-AAUR deans, directors and faculty members of different departments/institutes.

In the meeting, experts exchanged the information and discussed the areas of mutual interest to accelerate the development of agriculture sector in Pakistan. They discussed the area of potential between HZAU and PMAS-AAUR by sharing expertise, scientific material and information, faculty, researchers and students, sponsoring of research, training of scientists & students and to organize international conferences and workshops.

Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza said that after CPEC initiation, relationship between China and Pakistan has entered a new era and expressed his resolve to enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries in different academic areas.

He also briefed about the major achievements of PMAS-AAUR in development of various technologies in agriculture & livestock sector. He also gave a detailed presentation about PMAS-AAUR, its mission and vision to achieve socio-economic development of the country, especially in agriculture based upon knowledge and innovation. He said that PMAS-AAUR and HZAU are both agricultural universities and can benefit from each other’s’ experiences. He said that collaboration among the two institutes will provide opportunity for the development of technologies in the field of agriculture and for scientists of both countries to interact positively to contribute towards the advancement of scientific culture. He said that these agreements will further strengthen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation among the two nations. He said that people of Pakistan have great respect for the people of China and want to work closely with them.

Formerly, Chinese Delegation member, Prof. Dr. Qing Ping gave a presentation about HZAU and briefed on the academic, research avenues as well as areas of mutual interests. Talking about the history of the HZAU, he indicated various possible eves of collaboration between the scientists of both institutes.–Staff reporter